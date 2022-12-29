Watch Now
Go-kart, scooter collision critically injures 1 in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 18:05:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A collision between a go-kart and a scooter critically injured one person Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the area of 345 N. Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police say an investigation at the scene revealed a green and red Honda scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed while a black caged go-kart was crossing Van Brunt from east to west.

When the go-kart entered the northbound lanes of Van Brunt, the scooter attempted an evasive maneuver.

However, the attempt was faulty and ejected the scooter operator, who was not wearing a helmet.

The scooter driver was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The go-kart driver, a juvenile, was not injured.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

