Goat trapped on ledge near top of East 63rd Street bridge in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A goat is going to need a lift from humans to safely get down from a ledge near the top of a bridge close to Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
A handful of onlookers, including KSHB 41 photographer Le'Andre Hannon, watched as the goat stood on a small concrete ledge just below the top of the bridge.
No one at the bridge had information about where the goat came from or how it managed to get under the bridge.
A crew from the Animal Services Division of the KC Pet Project is on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.
