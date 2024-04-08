Goat trapped on ledge near top of East 63rd Street bridge in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A goat is going to need a lift from humans to safely get down from a ledge near the top of a bridge close to Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

A handful of onlookers, including KSHB 41 photographer Le'Andre Hannon, watched as the goat stood on a small concrete ledge just below the top of the bridge.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41

No one at the bridge had information about where the goat came from or how it managed to get under the bridge.

A crew from the Animal Services Division of the KC Pet Project is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

