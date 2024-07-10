KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Port KC is bringing back the greatest vegetation snackers of all time — goats — to help tackle a project along the Missouri River.

Around 30-40 grazers from Heirloom Farm will call Berkley Riverfront home for approximately 15 days.

Pork KC said the animals will focus on about two acres of overgrowth east of the Town of Kansas Bridge.

“Goat grazing can significantly reduce invasive and unwanted species of weeds if used consistently for several years,” Port KC shared in a news release.

Last year was the first year a tribe of goats helped maintain "problematic vegetation" along the Riverfront Heritage Trail. Port KC said the “safe and efficient cleanup process” was successful as it allowed removal without harmful chemicals.

"As stewards of the riverfront for Kansas City, Port KC is dedicated to creating a vibrant, active and sustainable destination for all," Port KC CEO and President Jon Stephens said in the release. "Utilizing goats to restore our native riverfront ecosystem is the best way to address invasive species, and a fun way for visitors to learn more about our environment."

The goats are set to arrive Thursday, July 11. While the goats are grazing, visitors on the trail are asked to refrain from touching the animals.

"The goats absolutely love their jobs. I always say they are the most enthusiastic employees you'll ever see," Heirloom Farm owner Brianne Orr said in Port KC's release.

Saturday, July 20, a meet and greet will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on the Riverfront Heritage Trail.

Visitors are asked to use Bar K’s north parking lot to access the trail under the ASB Bridge.

The goats will be visible on the west side, Port KC said.

