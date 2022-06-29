Watch Now
GoFundMe page created for 2 victims in Amtrak derailment near Mendon, Missouri

GoFundMe page accessed on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (<a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/kim-and-rachelle-family">https://www.gofundme.com/f/kim-and-rachelle-family</a>)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 15:05:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the four victims who died after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Missouri on Monday now have a GoFundMe page.

The page has raised over $8,000, more than half of its $15,000 goal, to help cover funeral expenses for Rachelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56, of Desoto, Kansas.

GoFundMe has confirmed the validity of the page with KSHB 41 News.

The two women were sisters, and were accompanied by their mother and niece/daughter. The four women took the Amtrak train heading to Chicago on Monday for a four-day getaway and "their first trip together in many years," according to the GoFundMe page.

Both of the surviving women were hospitalized, the page says. One of which was from Olathe, Kansas.

