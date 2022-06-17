Watch
Golden State Warriors win NBA title over Boston Celtics

SAN ANTONIO,TX - APRIL 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors applauds his team's effort in game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on April 10, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. The Warriors won 92-86, tying the all-time record for wins in a season with 72. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum made consecutive baskets to cap a game-opening Boston blitz, TD Garden was at its absolute loudest.

It sure got quiet in a hurry.

So did Tatum.

After climbing back to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics fell flat in the latter stages of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors won the final three games, winning the title with a 103-90 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

It was the first three-game skid for the Celtics since December. Tatum finished with just 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

