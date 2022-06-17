Golden State Warriors win NBA title over Boston Celtics

BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum made consecutive baskets to cap a game-opening Boston blitz, TD Garden was at its absolute loudest.

It sure got quiet in a hurry.

So did Tatum.

After climbing back to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics fell flat in the latter stages of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors won the final three games, winning the title with a 103-90 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

It was the first three-game skid for the Celtics since December. Tatum finished with just 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting.