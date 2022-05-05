Adult prom planned at Camelot Ballroom in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you're looking for a reason to get dressed up, we've got your answer.

Adults of all ages can re-live their high school prom or attend the prom they never had May 21 at the Camelot Ballroom in Overland Park.

Dancers come to the Camelot Ballroom from all over the country to learn different dance styles from hip hop to ballroom.

Owner Wade Qandil said the ballroom has served as a venue over the years for large dance parties, which are always a hit.

"The people love it, they love to dress up, they have all these clothes at home and they come in tails, top hats, you name it," Qandil said.

In a few weeks, the dance floor will be filled once again, this time, with a prom for adults of all ages.

Local cover band All Stars will play the prom.

"It brings us a lot of joy to see people having a good time," said William Hawkins, the band's leader and drummer.

Hawkins said the idea came from a Facebook group of women who wanted to get dressed up and have a good time.

"We're enjoying the fact that we're seeing people enjoying life again and getting out and about and enjoying each other," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the prom will be a special opportunity to make memories for people who never got to attend theirs. He is excited to be a part of the event, especially after a difficult few years.

"One thing that I've found over the last two years is music brings everyone together," he said.

There will be a $10 cover charge that can be paid at the door. People can also call the Camelot Ballroom to make a reservation, which is not required but recommended. There will also be a cash bar.