Girl Scout receives youth volunteer award for Gold Star project benefitting KCMO domestic violence shelter

Rae Daniel
Avery McKenna, Newhouse Youth Volunteer 2022 award recipient, with KSHB 41 anchor and reporter Rae Daniel at the Imagine a Day Gala benefitting the KCMO domestic violence shelter.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 22:44:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Troop 1899 Girl Scout Avery McKenna received the 2022 Newhouse Youth Volunteer award Saturday night for spending over 100 hours benefitting the Kansas City, Missouri, domestic violence shelter.

Avery planted seeds to cultivate a garden and created a sensory wall in Newhouse's backyard. The space was meant to provide an "escape from reality," a space for those in the shelter to "just sit in a moment and enjoy themselves," Newhouse director of educational innovation Brittany Leathers told KSHB 41 in September.

The Girl Scout first become involved with the oldest shelter in the urban core as part of her work toward achieving the Gold Award, the highest Girl Scout honor.

Through giving back, Avery learned about domestic violence, something she says she “didn’t know a whole lot about” beforehand.

“I think I’m so much better for it coming out of it,” Avery said. “I got to see an issue that I didn’t really know was present in our community, and I helped make a lasting impact for many of the people who live there.”

The volunteer award was given to Avery Saturday night at Newhouse’s Imagine a Day Gala, which provided “an evening of entertainment and inspiration” while raising “essential funding” to continue the shelter’s mission.

KSHB 41’s own anchor and reporter Rae Daniel served as an emcee at the event.

