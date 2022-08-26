Kansas City wig designer partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trenton Lee doesn’t simply create wigs, the 19-year-old creates “crowns of confidence.”

Now, those crowns are going to cancer patients staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City .

“Being able to see my work and see someone else get happy and see their face smile, it makes me happy, because it’s giving that crown of confidence,” Lee said.

Since he was 13, the Kansas City, Missouri, teenager has worked with hair. Lee now operates Luxe by Trenton . His wigs got the attention of celebrities and social media .

Lee counts Cardi B, Blac Chyna and Megan Thee Stallion among his clients.

This year, he reached out to Ronald McDonald House about helping fit cancer patients who’ve lost their hair because of chemotherapy with custom wigs.

“We were so excited and blown away when Trenton Lee, who is famous, reached out to us,” admitted Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City CEO Tami Greenberg.

The nonprofit had just created a salon space at one of its KC houses called “Breathe Salon.”

That’s where Lee met Amelia Butler, 15, first for a consultation in July. This week, Lee fitted Butler with her very own free custom wig.

“I love it,” Butler said. “I’m so glad I had this opportunity.”

The teenager from Pittsburg, Kansas, admitted she’s kept a strong, confident attitude throughout her battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and corresponding hair loss.

But even she was surprised at how well the wig fit.

“How natural it looks, you can’t better than this,” she said in amazement.

Lee said working with Butler was more exciting than any celebrity.

Both Lee and Ronald McDonald House Charities hope to keep the partnership going to help more patients find their “crown of confidence” well into the future.

