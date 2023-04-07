Nonprofit 'Giving Hope and Help' expands college scholarship awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based nonprofit will award its largest number of college scholarships this year.

Giving Hope and Help plans to give 10 scholarships to high school seniors or single-parents who’ve never attended college.

The nonprofit will accept applications for its “Education is Your Passport” program until May 15. To apply, visit Giving Hope and Help’s website. T

he organization will present the awards during a fundraising gala at the Westin Crown Center on June 24. The event is open to the public.

Organizers are accepting donations and sponsorships.

“Education is a way out of poverty, it also opens doors for many others," said Jessica McClellan, who founded Giving Hope and Help. "It’s a legacy you can leave to your family."

Adriana Suarez received a scholarship from Giving Hope and Help in 2019.

Then and now, the award includes a laptop, backpack, bed sheets and other school supplies.

The Sumner Academy graduate said the support from McClellan and the nonprofit meant more than the financial award.

“Having a community that backs you and believes in you really helped me get through my college years,” Suarez said.

She will graduate from University of Missouri - Kansas City this spring with a degree in business. She launched a jewelry business called Xotu, but sees herself working for a nonprofit in the future.

“I’m excited for the future and what’s to come,” she said. “It feels like life is just beginning.”

Suarez encourages everyone to apply for the scholarship.

Aside from scholarships, Giving Hope and Help works to end period poverty, sends care packages to cancer patients and works with domestic violence shelters.

