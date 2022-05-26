Watch
Olathe elementary principal retires after 40 years as an educator

Students at Mahaffie Elementary School in Olathe bid farewell this week to their long-time principal.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The end of each school year gives students a chance to dream about summer days away from the classroom.

This year’s end of the school year gave a long-time Olathe educator the chance to dream of retirement.

Peggy Head, principal at Mahaffie Elementary School in the Olathe School District, is retiring this year after spending more than 40 years as an educator in the district.

On Wednesday, students at the school were part of a group honoring the long-time educator.

Head tells KSHB 41 that working in education was her dream job, and the decision to retire wasn’t an easy one.

"This has been my dream job,” Head said. “I’ve always said that I hope everyone has the opportunity to do something that they love as much as I loved what I've done."

Head says the biggest adjustment she had to make during her career was incorporating all the new technology.

