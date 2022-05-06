Paseo Academy students get ready for weekend fashion show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stepping into Kenecha Richardson's class, you'll see hundreds of buttons, thread, scissors, measuring tape and plenty of sewing machines.

Richardson, a fashion designer and an educator at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, is getting her students ready for their first fashion show, transferring creative skills into fashion statements.

"Being a seamstress and a designer it is not for the weak," Richardson said. "I'm proud of my students for not giving up."

Junior Nyrie Allen is one of the students putting her designs on display for Paseo Academy's fashion show this weekend.

"I'll eventually shake off the nervousness but for right now, still a little shaky," Allen said.

She's nervous, but excited. She'll be showcasing four items on the runway.

"This piece behind me is the first one I made this year," Allen said. "It's inspired based off street wear."

Fashion hasn't been at Paseo for almost five years.

"This is a really big deal," Richardson said.

There will be 86 students in the show and also showcasing different themes for the event.

"We've broken this down to where students are working back stage , students are designing, students are modeling," Richardson said. "We have bridal, we have street wear, MET gala. We have Y2K that the students have selected, so you guys will get a variety of everything."

For Richardson, this class is about building a legacy.

"This is way more than just fashion," Richardson said. "For me, it's all apart of being able to take the knowledge and everything I've gained throughout my years. It's all about building a legacy. It has nothing to do with just the basics of fabrics and sewing. It runs deeper than that."

And for Nyrie, she says it's a way to express herself through clothes.

"All my items are based on me- I'm a tomboy and a girly girl I guess so I guess whichever side show when it comes on I guess," Allen said. "The fashion show is very creative. You're going to see way more than just what I have. I promise you it's going to be a big surprise."

Here are the details for the May 6 and 7 fashion show:

