Young Johns Hopkins patient hopes 'Wildest Dreams' come true with Taylor Swift hospital visit

BALTIMORE — There's no guarantee, but it's quite likely Taylor Swift will be in Baltimore for Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

If the past several months is any indication, Charm City could soon turn into Charm Swiftie.

The 12 time Grammy winner has attended 11 Chiefs games this season cheering on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

While Baltimore is clearly Ravens country, some are excited for the pop star's potential arrival.

One fan in particular made a social media video in hopes of getting a visit from Swift.

Hana is a patient at the Johns Hopkins Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center.

She and her team of nurses are seen in the video jamming out to some of the 'Shake It Off' singer's biggest hits.

The video ends with Hana telling Swift's people to call her people.

We hope Swift gets the message so Hana's 'Wildest Dreams' come true.