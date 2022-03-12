Good Samaritan Christian Center working to replace items after theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Samaritan Christian Center at 2100 Prospect is leaning on the generosity of the community to replace items destroyed or taken in a theft earlier this week.

Jacqueline Buycks, associate pastor, says the incident happened Wednesday.

She notes metal doors were damaged and items such as a copier, printer, sound system, speakers and vacuum cleaners were stolen.

Even photos were taken off the walls.

What upset Buycks most was that clothing intended for the church’s Transition Zone boutique — a program that teaches youth ages 12-18 life, workforce and entrepreneurship skills — was taken.

“I had my time for crying, and I’m now ready to move forward because I know time is of the essence and we’ve got to get ready for all the youth God is going to be sending us,” Buycks said.