Google announces $1B data center in Kansas City’s Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tech giant Google announced Wednesday it plans to build a $1 billion data center in Kansas City, Missouri’s Northland.

Google eyed Kansas City for a data center as early as 2019.

Officials made the announcement in a news conference at the Hunt Midwest Business Center, a warehouse east of Interstate 435 and Worlds of Fun.

In a press release, company officials said the deal includes bringing a free Skilled Trades and Readiness program to the Kansas City area and a $100,000 contribution to the North Kansas City School District for a STEAM center.

The company plans to power the new data center with 400 megawatts of carbon-free solar energy from the Beavertail Solar farm in Missouri. The plan calls for a power purchase agreement with Ranger Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments.

Monique Picou, Google’s global vice president of cloud supply chain and operations, said data centers are “the backbone” of innovations like AI.

“Our announcement today is a testament to the resources, talent and welcoming spirit of the Kansas City community,” Picou said. “Together, Kansas City and Google will help power America’s digital future, and we are excited to contribute to the bright future of the region.”

In 2022, META announced it was bringing an $800 million data center to Kansas City, also located in the Northland near I-435 and U.S. 69.

“Google’s selection of the Kansas City region is another example of our state’s ability to attract and support world-class companies,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a release Wednesday.

Parson's office estimates the project will support up to 1,300 jobs. It was not immediately clear what if any economic incentives were offered as part of the project.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was also among officials present at a news conference Wednesday to announce the data center.

“Kansas City continues to be one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the country, thanks to our prime location with thousands of hardworking, skilled workers,” Lucas said. “Our combined effort with Google is a strong reflection of Kansas City’s success in global industry and our future as an international technology capital.”

