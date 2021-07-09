Gov. Kelly announces $776M investment in highway improvements across Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that her administration's bipartisan transportation plan will invest $776 million in highway improvements across Kansas.

Kelly made four separate announcements around the state this week about the 24 highway expansion and modernization projects, according to a press release.

One of those announcements took place in Overland Park where a $300 million dollar U.S. 69 highway express toll lane expansion project is set to start next year. The project will include $280 million from the state and $20 million dollars from the local level.

"Expanding and modernizing our highways will enhance accessibility and road safety to recruit new business and families to every Kansas community," Kelly said in a press release. "These 24 projects are further proof that good stewardship of these funds is benefiting our communities, taxpayers and businesses."

These 24 projects also include a new diverging diamond interchange east of Lawrence and a new Polk-Quincy viaduct in Topeka. Twenty of the projects will focus on rural areas by adding more passing lanes on different highways, rehabilitating and adding shoulders and widening and adding shoulders on sections of K-7, according to the release.

KDOT will be hosting local consult meetings in the fall to identify more regional priorities to add to the 10-year program.

Go to KDOT's website to see the list of projects announced this week.