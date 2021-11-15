Watch
Gov. Kelly announces improvements to K-32 highway in KDOT Cost Share Program

Charlie Keegan
Wednesday the Kansas Department of Transportation will host its first public town hall meeting to discuss plans to expand U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park, Kansas, from 103rd Street to 179th Street.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 13:46:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced geometric improvements coming to K-32 highway and Stillwell Road Monday as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Cost Share program.

The program aims to improve safety, job growth, access and congestion through community funding opportunities.

The K-32 highway and Stillwell Road project was one of 20 Kansas transportation projects announced.

A total of $9.4 million will support the 20 projects.

“These 20 new Cost Share projects will repair and modernize transportation infrastructure in communities across Kansas,” Kelly said. “I want to congratulate all of the communities that were awarded projects and thank them for their collaboration in this program. My administration is committed to fixing and maintaining our roads and bridges in every corner of the state.”

KDOT created the Cost Share program in 2019.

“In two short years, we’ve moved almost $97 million out the door along with $68 million in additional local funds," Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. "That’s a significant investment in Kansas taxpayer dollars to solve Kansas’ transportation needs that otherwise couldn’t be addressed.”

