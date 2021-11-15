Gov. Kelly announces improvements to K-32 highway in KDOT Cost Share Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced geometric improvements coming to K-32 highway and Stillwell Road Monday as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Cost Share program.

The program aims to improve safety, job growth, access and congestion through community funding opportunities.

The K-32 highway and Stillwell Road project was one of 20 Kansas transportation projects announced.

A total of $9.4 million will support the 20 projects.

Congratulations to the 20 communities receiving funding. My administration will continue to find ways to partner with you to improve your communities and ensure they thrive for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/J6toFQNP2m — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 15, 2021

“These 20 new Cost Share projects will repair and modernize transportation infrastructure in communities across Kansas,” Kelly said. “I want to congratulate all of the communities that were awarded projects and thank them for their collaboration in this program. My administration is committed to fixing and maintaining our roads and bridges in every corner of the state.”

KDOT created the Cost Share program in 2019.

“In two short years, we’ve moved almost $97 million out the door along with $68 million in additional local funds," Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. "That’s a significant investment in Kansas taxpayer dollars to solve Kansas’ transportation needs that otherwise couldn’t be addressed.”