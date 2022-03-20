Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration as fire danger high

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
John Batten/KSHB
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday she is not considering a new state of emergency declaration at this time despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the more transmissible and severe delta variant, is filling up hospitals across Kansas.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 14:46:16-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Sunday declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger across much of the state.

Kelly said in a news release the conditions are in place for dangerous fires across Kansas, with the western third of the state under extreme fire danger warnings.

All outdoor burning should be avoided on Sunday, the governor's office said.

The verbal disaster declaration allows state resources to be used to help local agencies respond to wildland fires.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center Sunday to work with other agencies in response to fires.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!