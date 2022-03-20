Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration as fire danger high

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Sunday declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger across much of the state.

Kelly said in a news release the conditions are in place for dangerous fires across Kansas, with the western third of the state under extreme fire danger warnings.

All outdoor burning should be avoided on Sunday, the governor's office said.

The verbal disaster declaration allows state resources to be used to help local agencies respond to wildland fires.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center Sunday to work with other agencies in response to fires.