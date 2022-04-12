Watch
Gov. Kelly vetoes local bans on plastic bags, straws

Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:24:28-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers.

Kelly rejected the measure Monday after previously telling reporters that she was a "major local-control advocate."

The Senate approved the measure first in February, but its initial version did not explicitly cover plastic straws. The House made sure it did before passing the measure.

The measure was backed by groups representing small business owners, restaurant operators and plastic bag manufacturers. Business owners argued that complying with a patchwork of local rules would increase their costs.

Environmentalists see plastic trash as a serious problem worldwide and argued for allowing cities and counties to set their own policies.

Also on Monday, Gov. Kelly approved a bill limiting local powers on sanctuary city designations.

