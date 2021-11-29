Gov. Laura Kelly announces acting Secretary of Kansas Department of Health, Environment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has a new Secretary.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday Janet Stanek will serve as the acting head of the agency until the Kansas Senate confirms the decision.

“As we move to this next phase of the pandemic, from emergency response to steady state, it was important that we find a Secretary to oversee both the state’s COVID response and the many other services performed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Kelly said. “With Janet’s decades of experience as well as the relationships she has built across the medical community in Kansas, I have no doubt that she will be able to step into this role immediately and continue the agency’s critical work.”

Stanek's appointment follows former KDHE Secretary Lee Norman's decision to step down earlier this month.

Stanek's previous experience includes serving as the Director of the Kansas State Employee Health Benefits Program and and the COO and senior vice president of Stormont Vail Health Topeka.

“I’m honored to be selected by Governor Kelly to serve as the next Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Stanek said. “Since the start of the pandemic, the agency has done a remarkable job helping lead the state’s response to this once-in-a-century crisis. I look forward to working with the entire KDHE team to build on their outstanding work.”

