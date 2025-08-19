Gov. Mike Kehoe names Catherine Hanaway as Missouri attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe named Catherine Hanaway as the state’s next attorney general during a press conference Tuesday morning in Jefferson City.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after current Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced plans to resign next month to take the co-deputy director job at the FBI.

Hanaway, who will become the first woman to hold the position in the state’s history, is set to take office Sept. 8.

Kehoe names Catherine Hanaway as Missouri Attorney General

“I want to thank Gov. Kehoe for this opportunity,” Hanaway said. “It is a humbling honor to be selected for this role, and a duty I do not take lightly.”

Hanaway currently serves as a partner at the private legal firm Husch Blackwell in St. Louis. Prior to that, she served as speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Her career also includes serving as chief federal law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. Attorney.

“The role of attorney general is incredibly significant for state government, serving as the chief legal officer of the state, and there is not a more qualified person to serve Missourians as our next attorney general than Catherine Hanaway,” Kehoe said Tuesday. “A former U.S. attorney, Catherine is a talented, trusted prosecutor who has a passion for enforcing the rule of law. Congratulations to Catherine Hanaway, Missouri’s 45th attorney general.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, Hanaway indicated she had gotten word of the opportunity within the last week or so.

Hanaway said she intends to fill out the remainder of Bailey’s term, which runs through 2028. She intends to seek election to the office at that time.

“My game plan for sure is to serve the next three years," Hanaway said. "If Missourians will vote for me and believe I earn a full term, then I’d like to serve a full term. That’s my game plan.”

—