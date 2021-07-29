Gov. Mike Parson among those joining Sen. Josh Hawley's amicus brief to overrule Roe v. Wade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is among 12 governors joining Sen. Josh Hawley's amicus brief in an effort to overrule Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this week, Hawley (R-Missouri) and two other senators filed the brief in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Hawley argue the cases have "resulted in contradictory outcomes, disarray in the lower courts and judicial lawmaking."

The senators, and now governors, who have undersigned the brief say the question of abortion legality should be left up to the states instead.

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

An amicus brief is written by someone not directly involved in a case but who has a strong interest in it.

The brief is intended to influence the court's decision in the case.

