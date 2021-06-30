Gov. Mike Parson signs Wayfair bill into law, Missouri will now tax online retailers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri will begin taxing online retailers who sell more than $100,000 in tangible goods to buyers in the state beginning in 2023.

Gov. Mike Parson signed into law the Wayfair Law, or Senate Bills 153 and 97 , which allows the state and local jurisdictions to collect the online tax.

Parson said the bill will help protect Missouri's brick and mortar businesses.

"Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of my administration, and we are happy to be signing this critical legislation into law today," Parson said in a release. "This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers."

The collection and remittance obligations will begin on Jan. 1, 2023, and will be collected by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Sales and use taxes cannot be retroactive, meaning the state will not be able to tax online retailers for years prior.

According to Parson, Missouri was the last state in the U.S. to pass such a measure.

