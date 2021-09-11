Gov. Mike Parson vows legal action against Biden’s federal vaccine mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that his administration is vowing legal action against the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandate.

The governor’s office along with the Missouri General Assembly and the attorney general’s office are working together to “align resources for a pending legal fight,” according to a news release.

Our administration will reject the Biden Administration's attempt to enforce an unconstitutional, federal vaccine mandate for Missourians and private businesses. pic.twitter.com/AV8dBPDqBy — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 10, 2021

Parson said he believes the federal vaccine mandate is a tactic by President Joe Biden to divert attention away from “his failures.”

“This assault on individual liberty and free enterprise is a poorly executed attempt by the Biden Administration to reset after its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Parson said.

During Biden’s speech Thursday, he announced that all employers with more than 100 workers will be required to enforce all workers to be vaccinated or subject to weekly tests.

Parson, however, believes this is unconstitutional and “will not allow state employees to be used to enforce this unconstitutional action.”

Ultimately, Parson said he believes public health regulation should be left to the states, not the federal government.

“Missouri stands ready to meet this unconstitutional encroachment of power with strong legal action,” the release concluded.

