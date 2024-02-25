Gov. Parson appoints Madeline Romious to Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced late Friday the appointment of Madeline Romious to Kansas City, Missouri’s Board of Police Commissioners.

The BOPC is a five-member board, with four of the positions appointed by the governor. The fifth position is reserved for the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

Romious is regional vice president of external affairs for AT&T, in addition to several other civic positions, including serving as past chair of the Police Foundation of Kansas City.

She’s chair of ArtsKC, secretary treasurer of the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City and on the board of PREP-KC.

“I think (Gov. Parson) for selecting a strong leader in my friend Madeline Romious of AT&T,” Mayor Quinton Lucas posted Saturday on social media. “I look forward to working with her in building a safer Kansas City.”

Romious earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Northwestern University before earning a Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University.

