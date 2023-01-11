Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Parson recommends wage increase for state Missouri employees

Gov. Mike Parson
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Gov. Mike Parson
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 11:41:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is recommending an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for all state employees.

Parson also suggested a $2 per hour shift differential for Missouri employees working overnight shifts at high-need communal care facilities.

The General Assembly must approve Parson's salary increase recommendation before it can be implemented. Parson says he hopes the increase goes into effect by March 1st.

"There is no question that the recruitment and retention of state employees have been a severe problem for our state, and we must do better," Parson said in a written statement. "This is why we are again recommending an immediate cost of living increase for our state team."

There are currently around 7,000 open jobs in the Missouri government, according to Parson.

The recommendation was part of Parson's early supplemental budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which was delivered to the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Parson's budget pay plan proposal would allocate $151.2 million in the state workforce, and $82.4 million in general revenue.

The 8.7% increase was determined by "the increase given to Social Security recipients this year and the Consumer Price Index determined by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics," according to a news release from Parson's office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.