Gov. Parson to seek federal assistance for Missouri in wake of storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that he has begun seeking federal disaster assistance for the state in response to the severe weather that took place Wednesday.

"Governor Parson is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) work with state and local partners to conduct Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) and review documentation from the following Missouri counties: Dunklin, Pemiscot, and Reynolds," the release said.

Some of the heaviest damage, at least to electric infastructure, took place in Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties, according to the release. More than 20 large transmission towers and lines that transport power to other counties in the state recieved damage there.

Those damages are part of why power outages have been seen across the area.

"Power outages from the storms peaked late December 10 and overnight at more than 30,000 customers without power," the release said.