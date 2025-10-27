KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Federal food aid will not be distributed starting Nov. 1 as the government shutdown continues, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.

Government shutdown halts SNAP food benefits for millions starting Nov. 1

The announcement raises concerns for families nationwide who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, which helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.

The Trump administration said it would not use roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing into November. The agency cannot legally use emergency funds for monthly benefits, meaning the only solution must come from lawmakers ending the shutdown or passing temporary funding that covers SNAP.

Thousands of Kansas and Missouri families are now preparing to rely more heavily on food pantries as they face the potential loss of benefits.

Monte Stull, community director at Coldwater Pantry of Lee's Summit, said his organization is experiencing unprecedented demand.

"This is the busiest we've ever been since we've been around and our existence of the pantry and so it's like new territory I guess if that's a good way to put it," Stull said. "What's that gonna look like?"

Pantry leaders are already seeing increased demand and expect more visitors if the shutdown continues.

