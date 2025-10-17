Government shutdown impacts local programs for mothers and children

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Families depend on reliable support when it comes to raising their children.

"We need to hold on to each other a little tighter" Program cuts loom for government food aid

On the third week of the government shutdown, two community resources in the Kansas City area are hoping funding doesn't run out before lawmakers get back to work.

The short-term futures of the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) Head Start program and Johnson County Women Infant and Children program (WIC) are in limbo.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spent the day on both sides of the state line to learn about the impact a closure would have on the community.

Demetria Spencer, owner of Delightful Learning Center, operates a Head Start program.

Head Start is a learning program administered through early childhood agencies.

It receives federal, state and private contributions to be able to operate.

Spencer said her childcare center already received funding for the year so they are able to continue for now.

"We need to hold on to each other a little tighter," Spencer said. "I think families need to be prepared and not rely on things that can just be pulled out from under them."

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment's (JCDHE) WIC program relies on emergency assistance to continue running operations during the shutdown.

More than 8,000 mothers each year rely on the program for food assistance, breastfeeding support, and nutrition counseling.

To keep the program afloat, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is administering $149,000 in federal contingency funding for the WIC program to help with administrative costs through October 31.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved an emergency $121,000 allocation from reserves.

That funding will only be used for administrative costs if federal money runs out.

WIC benefits include an allowance for food at certain stores and breastfeeding formula for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding a child. The benefits last until the child is five years old.

The benefits are 100% federally funded and KDHE allocates the funding directly to the vendors.

"These are families that have to meet certain income eligibility so they are families with limited means," said Charlie Hunt, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. "We're talking about food and nutrition for families. It will be detrimental for them if they lose those services."

There are many programs and services facing the same uncertainty on both sides of the state line.

Another week the government is closed is another day providers are hoping they can stay open.

"We're gonna continue to operate and provide services as long as we're able to," Hunt said.

