Governor Kehoe Signs Missouri First Map into Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Kehoe signed House Bill (HB) 1 of the One Hundred Third General Assembly's Second Extraordinary Session of the First Regular Session into law. HB 1, sponsored by Representative Dirk Deaton and Senator Rusty Black, creates provisions for redistricting federal congressional seats.

“I was proud to officially sign the Missouri First Map into law today ahead of the 2026 midterm election,” said Governor Kehoe. “Missourians are more alike than we are different, and our values, across both sides of the aisle, are closer to each other than those of the congressional representation of states like New York, California, and Illinois. We believe this map best represents Missourians, and I appreciate the support and efforts of state legislators, our congressional delegation, and President Trump in getting this map to my desk.”

On August 29, Governor Kehoe convened the General Assembly for a special session to enact legislation establishing updated congressional districts for the State of Missouri and amending the state’s initiative petition process. Governor Kehoe worked with the General Assembly to pass the Missouri First Map in HB 1, a more compact, contiguous map that was created by Governor Kehoe's team.

On September 12, the General Assembly truly agreed to and finally passed the Missouri First Map in House Bill 1 and the "Protect Missouri Voters" amendment in House Joint Resolution 3, which will be placed on the ballot for voter approval.

