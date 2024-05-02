Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs executive order activating State Emergency Operations Plan

Mike Parson Nov. 3 election
KSHB
Mike Parson, Republican candidate for Missouri governor.
Mike Parson Nov. 3 election
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:35:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 24-06 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding.

READ | Executive Order 24-06

Parts of Missouri have already sustained storm and flood damage with additional storms and rain forecasted over the next several days.

"This action enables the state to be better prepared and ready to assist our communities. We have seen the tremendous power and destruction of this past weekend's storms in neighboring states, and with areas of Missouri already impacted, we want to ensure state resources are available should significant disruptions or damage occur," Parson said.

Executive Order 24-06 will expire on May 30, 2024, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone