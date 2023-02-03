Grain Valley High School briefly in ‘lock and teach’ following Friday incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff at Grain Valley High School were briefly in a “lock and teach” status Friday following an incident just before 8 a.m.

School district officials say a student at the high school notified administrators of the presence of a “young male” on the high school grounds who “did not belong.”

Police were called in to block entrances to the high school, located at 551 SW Eagles Pkwy., during the investigation.

During a brief period of time throughout the investigation, police were made aware that the young male might have been armed with a knife, though that report was later proved false.

Police took the person into custody around 8:30 a.m. and the school resumed normal teaching shortly thereafter.

