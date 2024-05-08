Grain Valley Police move into newly built headquarters

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The new Grain Valley Police Headquarters is ready for staff to move in.

Voters approved a $14 million bond in April 2022 to build the new facility. Police Chief Ed Turner said the reason for the move was because the department had outgrown its space with city hall.

The new headquarters, located at 719 R D Mize Road, was built with staff in mind according to Chief Turner.

"This building will help us to leverage, understanding the dynamics of law enforcement, understanding we want to support the whole person and bringing them back to the police department in this type of setting gives an opportunity to reconnect and recharge so they can go back out and serve the community,” said Turner.

Employees will be welcomed by a large back entrance. Inside, there is a community room for training and other meetings, an open break area, and a gym.

When it comes to policing, Chief Turner said the facility will allow the department to expand its abilities. That is thanks in part to a larger inventory space for evidence and more space for interviewing and booking.

Chief Turner said the new facility is already having an impact on their 26 officers and six civilian staff.

“I can tell you even since the building has, before we've moved in, we have now been full staff. That means that this building is already providing a pathway that we can show applicants that are looking for communities looking for cities and support them to understand that they come here they can receive that support and grow into the 21st century,” said Chief Turner.

The public is welcome to attend an open house on Wednesday, May 8, from 5:00-7:00 PM.

While staff moves into the building, the public is asked to call the Jackson County non-emergency dispatch number at 816-795-1960. Emergencies should still call 911.