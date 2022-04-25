Grain Valley Schools bans LGBTQ safe space signs for staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staff at the Grain Valley Schools are no longer allowed to display cards and stickers signaling their classroom is an LGBTQ safe space, the district announced Monday.

According to a letter sent to Grain Valley staff and families, the decision comes after the school board received a complaint that some teachers displayed cards and stickers to signal students "could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ question."

"Our goal is for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign," the letter said.

The district said the use of the cards was determined to not be an "appropriate step."