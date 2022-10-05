Grain Valley Schools District investigating recent malware attack

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley School District notified parents Tuesday it has been the victim of an apparent malware attack.

In the notification to parents, the district said an investigation is underway after the district's IT systems reported technical difficulties.

While the investigation is on-going, officials believe malware was used to encrypt certain IT systems.

The district said it's still reviewing if any sensitive data was compromised in the attack.

"We are working diligently with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the incident, confirm its impact on our systems, and restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible," the district's statement read.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

