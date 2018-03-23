GRAND JURY: Verruckt operators guilty of criminal misconduct

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An indictment unsealed Friday by a Wyandotte Grand Jury outlines the lead-up to the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Earlier Friday, the Grand Jury indicted the Schlitterbahn corporation and the director of the park at the time of the incident, Tyler Miles, on several criminal counts, including involuntary manslaughter.

The indictment itself cites whistleblowers inside Schlitterbahn who told grand jurors the company had covered up similar incidents in the past.

Further, the Grand Jury indictment says amusement ride design and safety experts inspected the ride and found evidence other rafts had previously gone airborne off the slide.

Additionally, the experts said the ride’s design “violated nearly all aspects of the longstanding industry safety standards…” “In fact, the design and operation of the Verruckt complied with few, if any, of the industry safety standards.”

It was these bits of information that prompted investigators to launch an investigation.

The Grand Jury indictment concludes Caleb Schwab’s death “and the rapidly growing list of injuries were forseeable and expected outcomes.”

Finally, grand jurors write that those responsible for the ride’s operation knew they were guilty of criminal misconduct because they attempted to conceal evidence from law enforcement.

“These obstructions substantially delayed the investigation.”

Read the full 47-page indictment.