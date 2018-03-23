Man charged in connection to Schlitterbahn death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A man has been charged in connection to the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt Waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark.

Tyler A. Miles, 29, has been charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter in Wyandotte County District Court. He’s scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Friday.

A source told 41 Action News Miles was the assistant park manager at the time of Schwab's death.

Miles turned himself in Friday. At this time no other employees are charged in this case.

In a statement to 41 Action News, Schlitterbahn said their review of the incident did not show any evidence of criminal conduct:

We are deeply disappointed to learn that any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt. Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone. The safety of our guests and employees has been at the forefront of our culture throughout our 40 years of operations. Our families enjoy our waterparks and its rides and attractions. We have set the highest bar for safety in our industry. Our staff, since we opened Schlitterbahn Kansas City, has demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols. Our team has been conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. We are shocked by any allegations of impropriety or negligence on the part of anyone associated with Verruckt. Throughout his employment with us, our operations director, Tyler, demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols. He was conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. Tyler left us in September to accept great opportunity; we were sorry to see him go and wished him well. We stand by him and are shocked by these allegations.

Stay with 41 Action News for more on this developing story.