KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A grand jury in Wyandotte County is reviewing evidence in the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab at Schlitterbahn Water Park, 41 Action News has confirmed.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has been reviewing the case since December 2016, and officially, a spokesman with the office said they continue to review the case.

Sources told 41 Action News, however, that many of the key figures in the 2016 incident were asked to testify in front of a grand jury this month at various locations in Wyandotte County.

It’s not clear if the grand jury process and the investigation by the attorney general’s office are connected.

Grand jury proceedings are not public, and unless any indictments are filed, their conclusions may not be disclosed.

In January 2017, the Schwab family reached a $20 million civil settlement with Schlitterbahn.

The nearly 170-foot tall water slide was the tallest in the world when it opened in 2014. The opening was delayed initially due to safety concerns.