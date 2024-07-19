Grand opening of Rock Island Bridge entertainment venue delayed until spring 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers of the Rock Island Bridge entertainment venue announced Friday the grand opening of the West Bottoms project will be moved to spring 2025.

A news release announcing the delay stated the public will be able to take guided tours to see work being done on the bridge.

The company previously hoped to open the new venue this summer.

Provided by Rock Island Bridge Rock Island Bridge

"Going first is rarely simple or straightforward. But we’re on the 20-yard line, and this gives us the time to ensure everything is running smoothly for our guests, and at a standard that this national-level project requires," Mike Zeller, CEO of Flying Truss LLC, said in a news release. "Also, as the bridge is designed to close every January & February, this avoids the back-and-forth scenario of a brief autumn opening, closing for winter, and then re-opening in the spring. This is a barn-raising effort to create something first here in Kansas City, with people from across the community pulling together to get it done. We can't wait to celebrate with you all this spring — over the river."

According to the company's website, Zeller came up with the idea of treating a bridge like land while on a Kansas River boating trip with family and friends.

"This is the first of its kind in the world," Mike Laddin, vice president and CFO of Flying Truss, told KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw earlier this year. "No one has ever done this with a railroad bridge before. We're bringing full-on utilities. We'll have restrooms, drinking fountains, bars, restaurants. It's exciting to be available to be a part of this."

Provided by Rock Island Bridge Rock Island Bridge

The bridge, built more than a century ago, will include a restaurant and live music.

Provided by Rock Island Bridge Rock Island Bridge

Check out construction progress on the project's website.

—