Grandfather grateful to be alive after grandson's quick thinking saved his life

After a final follow-up visit at Saint Luke's North Hospital, one family is entering the holiday season with an extra sense of gratitude. While the day marks a final visit, it also represents a fresh start.

"There he is," the nurse said as Carl Linck walked through the hospital halls for the last time.

Carl met with his cardiology team Thursday for the last time after going into cardiac arrest while driving home in the summer.

"I feel real blessed to be here," Linck said.

Part of the reason he's still here is thanks to his 15-year-old grandson, Parker Vansickle. Parker was with Linck that day and quickly jumped into action when his grandfather went into cardiac arrest while driving.

"He said, 'oh no' and he started slowing down," said Vansickle. "So, I looked in the rear view mirror because I thought maybe something was happening. But then, when I looked back over at him, he started going unconscious. So I grabbed the wheel and pulled it over to the side of the road."

Parker immediately grabbed his grandfather's nitroglycerin pills and got help. Multiple good Samaritans pulled over to assist and began CPR.

Faith Cordle, a nurse practitioner at Saint Luke's Hospital, says those quick responses saved Linck's life.

"In most situations like this, Mr. Linck or any other person would not be here to tell the story," Cordle said.

But he is here, thanks to a wonderful team of doctors and his quick-thinking grandson.

"He kept his head, in a time when I'm not even sure I could have kept mind," Linck said.

With the rhythm renewed in his step and his heart, Carl is headed off to Florida where he will celebrate the holidays and his 83rd birthday. Both mean a little more this year.

"Life is just a gift and I'm glad I'm still here to laugh," Linck said.

Parker agrees.

"I thank God that I have the ability to still be able to go over his house and sleep over there," Vansickle said.

