Grandview Amphitheater to reopen with summer events

The Grandview Amphitheater will return this summer with events after being closed last year due to the pandemic.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:34:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Amphitheater will reopen to the public on Friday after being closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first event to return will be a free concert by the All Stars Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

“We’re so excited to welcome back people and to support some local musicians,” Sue Yerkes, Grandview Parks and Recreation Director, said in a press release.“The Grandview Amphitheater just couldn’t sit empty any longer. We have some big plans for our beautiful venue this summer.

In addition, the amphitheater will also host the Grandview Farmers Market every Saturday beginning on June 5. The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information on other planned events, people can visit the Grandview Amphitheater's website.

