Grandview Fire Department received grant money to pay for new turnout gear

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Fire Department received $19,496 in grant funding to purchase new turnout gear for its firefighters.

The funding, provided through the Gary Sinise Foundation, in partnership with Whataburger, paid for four complete sets of turnout gear that included helmets, gloves, hoods, coats, pants, and boots.

Rodney Baldwin is Chief of the Grandview Fire Department.

La'Nita Brooks Chief Rodney Baldwin, Grandview Fire Department

“We use them every day, so it’s very important.”

Whataburger, in partnership with GSF, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support local police and fire departments around the country.

Allie Watters, senior manager of community relations at Whataburger, said the restaurant chain views supporting first responders as part of its role in the community.

La'Nita Brooks Allie Watters, Senior Manager of Community Relations at Whataburger

“As a hometown burger chain, we want to make sure we’re taking care of the communities that we serve and who serve us,” Watters said. “There’s no better group to serve than first responders like the Grandview Fire Department.”

Baldwin said the department applied for four grants this year to help offset budget constraints and keep lifesaving equipment up to date.

He has served on the Grandview Fire Department for 24 years and said the new turnout gear arrived at a crucial time for staffing and safety.

“It was great," said Baldwin. "The grants are needed in times of budget constraints we have been going through.”

The department has 47 firefighters serving the Grandview community.

