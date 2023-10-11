Grandview HS football forfeits 3 wins due to playing ineligible player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview High School football team has forfeited three wins from earlier this season in which an ineligible player took the field.

In a message posted on the district’s website, officials said they launched an investigation once they learned about questions surrounding the player’s eligibility. After the investigation, the school notified the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Last Friday, MSHSAA notified the district it would have to vacate wins in the games the ineligible player participated.

The school’s wins over William Christian, Raytown South and Winnetonka were all forfeited, taking their record from 6-1 to 3-1.

“Rest assured, we have already taken steps to update and enhance our processes and procedures to ensure that gaps like this do not occur in the future,” per the district’s statement. “We are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance in all aspects of our athletic program.”

The Bulldogs are set to return to action in the regular season finale this Friday, Oct. 20, hosting Smithville.

“Despite this setback, we are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work our student-athletes have demonstrated throughout the year,” the district shared. “We appreciate your understanding and continued support of our student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence.”

