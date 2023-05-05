Grandview man charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder for February fatal shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Damyon D. Cook, of Grandview, Missouri, was charged Friday for the February fatal shootings of Deondrea M. Brand and Derrick L. Rich.

Cook is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were dispatched to the 5200 block of E. 28th Terrace for a reported disturbance on Feb. 8.

Court records document 20 gunshots were reportedly fired into a residence.

Upon arrival, police located Deondrea M. Brand and Derrick L. Rich in a van parked in the driveway of the residence.

Witnesses identified Cook as being at the crime scene. His DNA was later found on a recovered shell case.

