Grandview man charged with murder in a deadly shooting Wednesday, could face charges in two other shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man faces murder and other charges in the shooting death of one person Wednesday morning and could face more charges in two other shootings that happened minutes before the murder.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Cameron K. Harper, age not given, Thursday with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Harper allegedly shot and killed a victim about 8:30 a.m. in a vehicle in Grandview, Missouri.

The victim's name has not been released and was redacted in court documents released Thursday evening.

Police found the person dead at the shooting scene, according to a court document.

The car, a Mazda 6, was in the middle of the street with the engine running and the car still in reverse, according to a court document.

Police found four bullet holes in the windshield and seven bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The first shooting happened about 8:17 a.m. at 7601 E. 113th St., in KCMO.

In that incident, the victim suffered several gunshot wounds, but was able to describe the shooter.

Surveillance video revealed the suspect's vehicle was a green Dodge Dakota, the court document states.

About two minutes later, a second shooting happened in the 7200 block of Longview Road in KCMO.

The victim was walking down the street when shot and is expected to live.

Police figured out the two shootings happened about a mile apart.

KCMO officers found Harper walking down a street and arrested him.

They found a black face mask with a skull design that Harper was believed to be wearing when the shootings occurred, according to information in the court documents.

"Much more work will be required by law enforcement and my office to complete investigations of what appear to be related shootings in south Kansas City and Grandview," Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated in a news release from her office. "My office greatly appreciates the prompt and promising efforts by law enforcement officers in multiple jurisdictions and the prosecutors who responded. We also want to thank those in our community who stepped up to advance solving this case."

Harper is a felon convicted in Johnson County Court for aggravated robbery, robbery, two counts of burglary and a felony fleeing and eluding charges, according to a court document.