KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department requests help locating a man who went missing on Tuesday.

Thomas Vieth was last seen near his home in Grandview, Missouri. The 61-year-old is described as a 5'7" male, about 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair, which is balding.

He does not have a vehicle, cell phone or ID with him.

Anyone with information should call the Grandview Police at 816-316-4980.