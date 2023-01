KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police said there's no evidence of a serial killer in the city and the surrounding area despite rumors circulating on social media.

The department said Wednesday it's been getting dozens of messages regarding a Facebook post that's been shared over 1,400 times.

According to police, the post mentions a possible serial killer.

"No evidence in any homicide investigation supports or suggests a serial killer in the city or the area," the department said in a release.

—