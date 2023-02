KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Police said Monday that Jacob Crow, 16, was last seen at school but did not return home on the school bus.

Crow is described as 6 foot tall and 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, with green headphones.

Anyone with information on Crow's whereabouts is asked to call 911.