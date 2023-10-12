Grant to help fund movie, renovation of former Walt Disney studio in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Humanities grant will help in the production of a movie about the Laugh-O-gram Studio in Kansas City, the first professional animation office for Walt Disney.

The $5,000.00 grant was awarded to Thank You Walt Disney Inc. The film will be used for educating local and national communities to the critcial role the Laugh-O-Gram Studio played in animation history.

The former McConahay Building at 31st & Forest Avenue briefly housed the animation studio for Walt Disney's Laugh-O-Gram Films, Incl. known as the "Cradle of Hollywood Animation." This historic studio provided the training ground for some of the industry's most groundbreaking animators.

Over 101 years after its initial construction, Thank You Walt Disney Inc. looks to re-imagine the Laugh-o-Gram Studio for a new generation. Key components include an immersive museum, state-of-the-art teaching facility, co-working space as well as a theater & lecture hall.

More information and a 3D "walkthrough" of the restoration plans are available online.

