Grass fire closes traffic at W 107th, Nall in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police and fire crews are working to contain a grass fire near W. 107th Street and Nall Avenue.

Responders arrived shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at the vegetation blaze at the northwest corner of the intersection.

OPPD said southbound traffic at W. 107th and Nall was closed due to "heavy smoke."

About an acre of grassland has burned, but no injuries have been reported and no structures are in danger, per OPFD.

A majority of the fire was extinguished by 4:30 p.m.. However, the fire department said a line of trees remains affected, so "crews are having to shuttle water in and dig out hotspot fires in the trees."

"This could take some time as hot, dry and windy conditions are contributing to the fire spread," OPFD said in a news release.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as 107th is closed from Nall west one block for crews to continue water-shuttling operations.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—