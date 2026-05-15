‘Grateful to see justice’: Fairway police chief shares letter after woman found guilty in officer’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo shared a letter to the community Friday, the day after a jury found a woman guilty in the 2023 death of Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

On Thursday, a Johnson County, Kansas, jury found Andrea Cothran guilty of first-degree murder and a slew of other charges for her role in a crime spree that ended in Oswald’s death.

“While no verdict can ever undo the pain of losing Officer Oswald, we are grateful to see justice carried out through the judicial process,” Thurlo said in the letter. “Jonah was one of the finest officers to serve this department, and his loss continues to be deeply felt by our agency and the entire Fairway community.”

In the weeks and months following Oswald’s death, the community gathered in remembrance, with many wrapping blue ribbons around the giant tree trunks that define the community.

LINK | Community is lighting Fairway in blue to honor fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald

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“We are also incredibly thankful for the continued support shown by our community, our law enforcement partners, and so many others over the past three years,” Thrulo continued. “Your compassion and encouragement have meant more than words can express.”

RELATED | Fairway neighbors tie fresh blue ribbons after guilty verdict in Ofc. Jonah Oswald's death

Cothran was one of two suspects involved in a crime spree that started in Lenexa and ended at a Mission QuikTrip, where the second suspect, Shannon Marshall, fatally shot Oswald. Marshall was shot and killed by police.

Cothran is set to be sentenced in July.

“Today, as our nation observes National Peace Officers Memorial Day, we especially remember Officer Jonah Oswald and his sacrifice in service to our community,” Thurlo said. “Jonah’s dedication, courage and committmeny to protecting others will never be forgotten.”

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